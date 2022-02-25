Viral Twitter thread reveals what people can do to help Ukraine

Ukrainians have seen their country plunged into war with Russia this week, as Russia invaded in the early hours of Thursday morning.

People worldwide are wondering how they can help Ukraine and its people (you can find out how and where to donate here) - but now a Twitter thread from a Ukrainian professor who researches Europe's external relations has outlined four simple, practical things you can do to help.

Olga Burlyuk, an assistant professor at the University of Virginia, tweeted on Thursday that she has received many messages with words of solidarity and the question: “What can I do?”

In the thread, which has been liked over 18,000 times and retweeted nearly 9,000 times, Burlyuk says: “Here are some (rather simple and straightforward) ways you might want to #StandWithUkraine.

“1. SPREAD INFORMATION. Follow reliable sources on social media and do not be shy/embarrassed to post and repost. You’d be amazed how many people have no clue or don’t care or ‘can’t tell anymore’ - so help them understand.

“2. CONTACT YOUR REPRESENTATIVES and demand response. Your city, you MP, your MEP, your political party... Sign petitions. Whatever works.

“3. DONATE TO UKRAINE: You can donate to the Ukrainian army or, if you are uncomfortable with that, to a long list of Ukrainian charities working with IDPs, families of the killed, ... I will a list post separately below.

“4. JOIN PROTESTS: Ukrainian communities across the world are initiating protests outside Russian embassies/missions/representation and/or main governmental buildings of respective countries. Every capital/large city in Europe/USA will have these regularly. Check out and join in.”

When asked if her family were safe, Burlyuk said she didn’t “know what to answer”. “They are alive,” she added. “But they are not safe, nowhere [in Ukraine] is safe.”

Charities to donate to to help people in Ukraine

Burlyuk suggested donating to the following organisations: