How to support the people of Ukraine as Russia declares war

The people of Ukraine have been plunged into war as Russia invaded the country in the early hours of Thursday morning, with explosions heard in the capital and other major cities.

The military operation has triggered an international outcry and many world leaders have condemned Russian president Vladimir Putin for launching an “unprovoked and unjustifiable” attack on Ukraine.

Prime minister Boris Johnson tweeted on Thursday morning: “I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to [Ukrainian] President Zelensky to discuss next steps.

“President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively.”

As the Ukrainian people and military face growing conflict and violence, they will need donations that will go towards humanitarian aid, psychological support, medical supplies for paramedics and doctors on the frontlines, and independent reporting.

Ukrainians have put together a list of credible organisations where foreigners can donate.

These are charities you can donate to in support of the people of Ukraine.

Come Back Alive and Army SOS

Come Back Alive is a Kyiv-based charity that fundraises for Ukraine’s military, in order to ensure soldiers and volunteers have enough supplies to fight back against Russia.

These supplies include auxiliary equipment, specialised software, drones, personal body protection, and training.

The charity’s website provides instructions on how to donate from abroad , which can be found here.

Army SOS also uses donated funds to help purchase supplies for the Ukrainian military, including ammunition, shields and food. Instructions on how to donate can be found here.

Razom for Ukraine, United Help Ukraine, Sunflower of Peace and Revived Soldiers Ukraine

These organisations, recommended through a crowd-sourced list of fundraisers and charities put together by Ukrainians, are asking for donations to fund medical aid for the people of Ukraine.

This includes buying first aid kits, medical supply packs to help soldiers in the frontlines, and medical rehabilitation for those who are injured.

Razom for Ukraine’s emergency response will use donations to purchase and deliver essential goods, translate important documents and sources, share vital information, and put volunteers on the ground.

You can donate to its fundraiser here.

United Help Ukraine says it is also working with other emergency response organisations to “prepare humanitarian aid to civilians that might be directly affected if Russian forces attack”.

The charity provides a PayPal link for donations on its Facebook page, which can be found here.

Sunflower of Peace is a fundraiser created by Katya Malakhova and aims to prepare first aid medical backpacks for paramedics and doctors.

Each backpack has the potential to save “up to 10 lives”, the fundraiser says, including soldiers, civilians, volunteers and children. You can donate to Sunflower of Peace via its Facebook page here.

Revived Soldiers of Ukraine delivers humanitarian and medical aid to soldiers and their families, as well as to those who are affected by military conflict.

The non-profit’s website provides details on how to donate via PayPal here.

Voices of Children

This charity helps children affected by the war in eastern Ukraine by providing psychological and psychosocial support to children.

Instructions on how to donate to Voices of Children programmes, such as art therapy, mobile psychologists, and individual help for families are available on its website here.