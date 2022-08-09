New figures show UK energy bills are expected to top £4,000 in January, with the cost of living crisis threatening to mount through the autumn and winter months.

Recent polls suggest rising prices, particularly energy bills, are the main concern of voters. In September the country will have a new prime minister: what are the two candidates for No 10 – Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss – planning to do about the crisis?

Rishi Sunak