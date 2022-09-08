Liz Truss’s rejection of windfall tax ‘to saddle UK with debt for decades’
Bill could be higher than cost of bank bailout after 2008 financial crash, expert warns
Sterling plunged to its lowest level against the dollar in 37 years as experts warned Liz Truss’s plan to ease the cost of living crisis without taxing energy firms could saddle Britons with debt for decades.
Markets appeared to be rattled by the new prime minister’s decision to borrow to pay the £100bn-plus needed to keep lights and heating on this winter.
Low-pay think tank the Resolution Foundation warned the eventual cost of the energy crisis could even outstrip the £137bn bailout of banks following the 2008 financial crash.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies