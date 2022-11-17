Energy bills to rise to £3,000 a year from April under government ‘guarantee’, Jeremy Hunt announces
Labour accuses ministers of leaving ‘too many people wondering how they’ll make ends meet’
Average energy bills will rise to £3,000 a year from April under the government’s 'guarantee', Jeremy Hunt has announced.
The measure, outlined in his first autumn statement as chancellor, potentially means misery for millions.
The figure is currently £2,500 after ministers were forced to act in the face of soaring energy bills.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies