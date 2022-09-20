Taxpayers ‘face £18bn bill’ for failure to insulate UK homes, new analysis finds
Home insulation fell of a cliff in 2013 after government support was cut
The decision to cut government support for home insulation means taxpayers face a £18 billion bill, new analysis has found.
In 2012, the UK installed 2.3 million home insulation measures but plummeted by 90 per cent in 201 after reports circulated that then-Prime Minister David Cameron had ordered aides to ‘cut the green crap’ in reference to green levies on energy bills.
Had the support continued from 2013 to now, the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit estimates that one million homes could have been upgraded each year for a decade, amounting to almost 40 per cent of the UK’s housing stock.
