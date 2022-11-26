Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

E-scooter deaths tripled this year, new figures show

Hundreds have been seriously injured in accidents involving the emerging mode of transport, reports Andy Gregory

Saturday 26 November 2022 14:20
Comments
<p>Trials of e-scooter rental schemes are underway across the UK </p>

Trials of e-scooter rental schemes are underway across the UK

(Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

The number of people killed in e-scooter accidents has tripled in the past year, new government figures show.

Twelve people died in the 12 months to June, according to statistics from the Department for Transport – up from four in the previous year.

Some 429 people have also been seriously injured in accidents involving electric scooters over the same period – nearly double the 228 major casualties in the 12 months prior.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in