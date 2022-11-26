E-scooter deaths tripled this year, new figures show
Hundreds have been seriously injured in accidents involving the emerging mode of transport, reports Andy Gregory
The number of people killed in e-scooter accidents has tripled in the past year, new government figures show.
Twelve people died in the 12 months to June, according to statistics from the Department for Transport – up from four in the previous year.
Some 429 people have also been seriously injured in accidents involving electric scooters over the same period – nearly double the 228 major casualties in the 12 months prior.
