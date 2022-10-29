For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The winning EuroMillions lottery numbers for Friday have been drawn, with an estimated jackpot of £113 million.

The UK’s biggest winners to date are Joe and Jess Thwaite who won £184 million this year.

The Gloucestershire couple won with a lucky dip ticket via the National Lottery app.

Though they scooped the biggest win in UK history, the couple have been modest in their luxury purchases, only buying themselves a £38,000 grey Volvo V60.

See if you could join the EuroMillions’ hall of fame with the winning numbers below.

Tonight’s National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are: 14, 16, 21, 28, 35.

The Lucky Stars are: 01, 11.

Millionaire Maker Selection: one UK millionaire has been created – TTQW20439

Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 12, 16, 19, 26, 31 – and the Thunderball is 13.

Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucestershire, won a record-breaking EuroMillions jackpot of £184m (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The lottery game is played in Ireland, Austria, Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Any lucky winner would instantly become richer than singers Harry Styles, who is worth an estimated £100 million, as well as more than Dua Lipa and James Cordon combined who are worth £36 million and £50 million respectively.

They would also be able to buy themselves a home in Bishops Avenue in north London, known as Billionaires’ Row, where properties have gone for around £75 million in the past, or the luxurious Doughty House in Richmond, south-west London, which is worth £100 million.