Taylor Swift removes scene from Anti-Hero music video after claims it was ‘fatphobic’

Taylor Swift has removed a scene from the music video for her new single “Anti-Hero” after it was branded as being “fatphobic.”

In the video, the singer is shown looking down at a bathroom scale to see the word “fat,” as an “evil” version of herself looks on in disapproval.

Now, the version on YouTube and Apple Music no longer includes the moment the scales are shown on screen.

“Anti-Hero” is the 32-year-old’s lead single from her tenth studio album, Midnights.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.