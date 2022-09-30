‘Extinct’ cockroach rediscovered after 80 years
The discovery was made by a biology student at the University of Sydney, reports Furvah Shah
A cockroach thought to have been extinct for more than 80 years has been rediscovered by a student in Australia.
A large, wingless and wood-feeding cockroach native to Lord Howe Island, Australia, was thought to have died out in 1918 following the arrival of rats on the island.
But it was rediscovered by Maxim Adams, a biology student at the University of Sydney, who said he couldn’t believe his discovery at first.
