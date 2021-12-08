Fly-tipping surged by 16% during pandemic — but fines fell by half

Cases of fly-tipping reached 1.13 million across England last year in a surge of over 16 per cent during the pandemic, costing local governments £11.6 million to clean up.

New government figures show how lockdown caused an increase in fly-tipping across the country in 2020/2021, with cases increasing from 980,000 the previous year.

But the statistics also show how the amount fixed penalty notices dropped by 24 per cent, and court fines fell by over half.