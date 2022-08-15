£22m of fruit and veg wasted because farmers have no staff to pick them

Britain wasted £22m worth of fruit and vegetables in the first six months of 2022 due to a lack of staff to pick the crops, industry research suggests.

A survey by the National Farmer’s Union (NFU) found that workforce shortages had cut production on farms by an average of 19 per cent, with more than half of farms reporting a decline in the amount of food harvested.

The NFU estimates the total value of the food wasted is more than £60m, as fruit and vegetables account for only around one-third of UK crop farming.