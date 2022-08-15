✕ Close Related video: Labour to outline £29bn plan to avert energy bill rises

Labour’s plan to freeze energy bills for six months would bring a “double benefit” by countering soaring inflation, Sir Keir Starmer said as he prepared to formally propose the £29bn scheme to halt the coming energy price cap hike.

The plan is “fully costed and comprehensive” and would be partially funded by expanding the windfall tax on oil and gas companies, the Labour leader told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Asked why Labour chose a policy that would halt price rises for all households rather than prioritising the poorest, Sir Keir said: “Doing it across the board, that brings inflation down” – highlighting what he called the “double benefit” of slowing price rises while keeping bills lower.

Meanwhile, schools are reportedly discussing three or four-day weeks due to inflationary pressure and teacher pay rises.

Earlier, overwhelmed food banks told The Independent they are unable to cope with unprecedented demand and are being forced to turn away families in need as more people are falling into hardship due to the UK’s cost of living crisis.