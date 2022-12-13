Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fossil reveals how giant arthropods dominated seas 470m years ago

Animals related to shrimps, insects and spiders ruled the seas at that time according to evidence found at a site in Morocco

Lucy Skoulding
Tuesday 13 December 2022 19:06
Comments
<p>A new fossil site has been discovered in Morocco after the Fezouata Shale (pictured above) is considered in the world’s 100 most important geological sites </p>

A new fossil site has been discovered in Morocco after the Fezouata Shale (pictured above) is considered in the world’s 100 most important geological sites

(Jean Vannier, Laboratoire de Geologie de Lyon)

Discoveries made at a major new fossil site have found relatives of modern anthropods dominated the oceans 470 million years ago.

Animals related to shrimps, insects and spiders ruled the seas at that time according to evidence found at a site in Morocco.

According to the findings from the site in Taichoute, which once sat under the sea but is now a desert, there were lots of large, free-swimming arthropods.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in