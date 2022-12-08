Jump to content

Dinosaurs were thriving before asteroid wiped them out, landmark study reveals

This stability may have actually hindered their survival in face of the cataclysm

Andy Gregory
Wednesday 07 December 2022 21:41
<p>Dinosaurs may have been in their prime when the asteroid struck, new research suggests</p>

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Dinosaurs were thriving until the asteroid strike which doomed them to extinction 66 million years ago, a landmark study suggests.

Given that land-dwelling dinosaurs perished while mammals and other species survived, paleontologists have debated for years whether the long-reigning reptiles were actually in decline long before the city-sized rock crashed into what is now the Gulf of Mexico.

But a new study examining hundreds of fossils left over from a period of millions of years on either side of the asteroid strike indicates that dinosaurs were in fact struck down in their prime.

