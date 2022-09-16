Fracking ban to be lifted despite scientists ‘advising UK that forecasting earthquake will be a challenge’
The review was due to be published last week but was delayed following news of the Queen’s death
The government is set to lift the ban on fracking despite a leaked scientific review that acknowledges that forecasting drilling-induced earthquakes “remains a scientific challenge”.
The key report by the British Geological Survey includes little evidence that progress has been made in reducing and predicting the risk of fracking-induced earthquakes, The Guardian reports.
It also says there are still “significant existing knowledge gaps” when identifying sites that may be able to cope with magnitude 3 tremors.
