Fruit flies choose sex over survival and will mate even when infected with deadly pathogens
Scientists say findings will inform future research into human sex drive, Liam James reports
A dying fruit fly will not be swayed from seeking a mate, according to a new study.
Researchers from the University of Birmingham found the insects showed a similar level of interest in sex when infected with a deadly pathogen as when healthy and would favour mating over survival.
For any creature, battling an illness takes up much of the body’s energy, meaning there is less to use on other activities.
