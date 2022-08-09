Cost of living: Calls for 25p cut in fuel duty as petrol firms accused of ‘highway robbery’
FairFuelUK accuses big oil companies of ‘profiteering’ at pumps and calls for government help
Campaigners have called for a 25p cut in fuel duty to help people with the rising cost of living.
FairFuelUK said the UK should follow Europe and cut fuel duty by 20p to allow drivers to keep more of their money.
The call came as Tory MPs accused petrol firms of “profiteering” by failing to pass on the falling price of oil to consumers at the pumps.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies