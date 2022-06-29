Drivers ‘taken for fools’ as fuel prices rise for 38th straight day, despite falling wholesale costs
Retailers accused of profiteering as average cost of diesel hits 199p a litre
Drivers are being “taken for fools” by fuel retailers, according to the AA, as petrol and diesel prices rose for the 38th day in a row – despite falling wholesale costs.
While oil prices on global markets have fallen back from recent highs, the pump price of diesel edged closer to breaking the £2-per-litre barrier for the first time.
Petrol is now at 191.2p a litre, while diesel is 199p, the AA said.
