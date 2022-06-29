Drivers are being “taken for fools” by fuel retailers, according to the AA, as petrol and diesel prices rose for the 38th day in a row – despite falling wholesale costs.

While oil prices on global markets have fallen back from recent highs, the pump price of diesel edged closer to breaking the £2-per-litre barrier for the first time.

Petrol is now at 191.2p a litre, while diesel is 199p, the AA said.