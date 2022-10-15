Gary Lineker broke BBC impartiality rule with Tory ‘Russian donors’ tweet

BBC presenter Gary Lineker has been found to have breached the broadcaster’s impartiality rules over comments he made about the Conservatives having “Russian donors”.

The corporation announced that it has upheld a complaint made about the Match of The Day presenter’s tweet from February this year.

Mr Lineker shared an article about Liz Truss, then foreign secretary, urging Premier League teams to boycott the Champions League final in Russia, with the comment: “And her party will hand back their donations from Russian donors?”