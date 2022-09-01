Leak reveals staggering profits ahead for energy companies

Britain’s big gas producers and electricity generators are said to be in line to make excess profits of up to £170bn over the next two years.

Profits in the energy sector are under intense scrutiny amid the deepening cost of living crisis, with one leading forecast warning that inflation could spiral to 22 per cent next year.

Tory leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are under growing pressure to freeze the energy price cap rise or agree to a huge expansion in financial support to ease the pain of soaring bills.