Boris Johnson has defended his government’s track record on tackling crime as he joined the police frontline in his final week as prime minister.

The prime minister attended a raid with specialist officers near Lewisham, south London, on Wednesday morning where he spoke to staff from one of the 20 so-called “violence reduction units”.

Speaking outside a police station in Lewisham, Mr Johnson said: “Look at neighbourhood crime, which is the thing that really affects the quality of life of most people in this country, and it’s down by about 38 per cent on 2019 since this government came in.

“I think that’s a great effort by the police, not just by the Metropolitan Police, by police up and down the country.”

It comes ahead of the final leadership hustings at Wembley Arena on Wednesday evening, where Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will make the final push in London before voting closes at 5pm on Friday with the foreign secretary tipped as the likely winner of the contest.