Zoe Tidman
Tuesday 03 May 2022 18:20
<p>Condate Biogas site manager Justin Williams with some of the 8,000 tonnes of crop that can be stored at the site ready to produce biogas</p>

A town in Devon is having all of its gas needs met by a local plant that turns chicken manure and crops into energy, with a local MP saying it could hold answers to the energy crisis.

The factory deals in biogas, a form of renewable energy created by processing organic materials such as farm waste, crops and animal manure in the absence of oxygen.

Ixora Energy said its Devon plant was pumping enough gas into the local grid to fuel all of the 2,000 homes in South Molton.

