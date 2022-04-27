✕ Close UK failing to set out mission success in Ukraine, Tobias Ellwood warns

The level of safety at Europe’s largest nuclear plant in Ukraine is like a “red light blinking” under Russian occupation, the International Atomic Energy Agency‘s director-general has said.

Rafael Grossi said that the IAEA needs access to the Zaporizhzhia plant in southern Ukraine so its inspectors can, among other things, reestablish connections with the Vienna-based headquarters of the U.N. agency.

For that, both Russia and Ukraine need to help.

The plant also requires repairs, “and all of this is not happening. So the situation as I have described it, and I would repeat it today, is not sustainable as it is,” Mr Grossi said. “So this is a pending issue. This is a red light blinking.”

Meanwhile, Russia’s foreign ministry has imposed sanctions on 287 members of the House of Commons in retaliation for UK measures over the Ukraine invasion.

“In response to the decision taken by the British government on March 11 to add 386 State Duma deputies to a sanctions list, in a reciprocal move, personal restrictions are being placed on 287 members of the House of Commons,” the ministry said in a statement.