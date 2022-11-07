Rishi Sunak’s ‘full confidence’ in Williamson despite ‘unacceptable’ texts

Prime minister Rishi Sunak has expressed “full confidence” in cabinet minister Sir Gavin Williamson, despite describing messages he sent to a former chief whip as “not acceptable”.

Sir Gavin has voiced “regret” for the expletive-laden texts sent to Wendy Morton, complaining at his exclusion from the congregation for the funeral of the Queen.

But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer today said he was “clearly not suitable” for his job in the Cabinet Office, calling his appointment a sign of how “weak” Mr Sunak is.