Ditch A-Levels and GCSEs for new qualification, Tony Blair think tank urges

‘Radical’ reform needed, says institute recommending system based on International Baccalaureate ‘principles’

Adam Forrest
Tuesday 23 August 2022 13:38
Comments
<p>Students receive their A-level results at a school in London this month </p>

Students receive their A-level results at a school in London this month

(EPA)

GCSEs and A-levels should be ditched in favour of a new qualification that better prepares school-leavers for the workplace, former Labour PM Tony Blair’s think tank has suggested.

The education system needs “radical” change if England’s students are to thrive in an economy shaped by automation and artificial intelligence, the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI) has said.

The TBI recommended replacing existing exams with a brand-new system that involves “rigorous” forms of continuous assessment between the ages of 16 and 18.

