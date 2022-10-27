Rishi Sunak refused Sir Keir Starmer’s demand for an immediate general election, as the Labour leader mocked the new Tory prime minister over his summer leadership defeat to predecessor Liz Truss.

Sir Keir questioned Mr Sunak’s mandate to lead as he repeated his call for a snap vote during a feisty first exchange between the party leaders at PMQs on Wednesday.

“He got trounced by the former prime minister, who herself got beaten by a lettuce,” the Labour leader told the Commons – referring to the viral campaign which saw Ms Truss fail to stay at No 10 longer than a decaying vegetable.