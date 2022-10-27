Sunak refuses general election as Starmer mocks PM for losing to Truss ‘who lost to lettuce’
Leaders clash over need for snap election, as survey finds 83% of young people want fresh vote
Rishi Sunak refused Sir Keir Starmer’s demand for an immediate general election, as the Labour leader mocked the new Tory prime minister over his summer leadership defeat to predecessor Liz Truss.
Sir Keir questioned Mr Sunak’s mandate to lead as he repeated his call for a snap vote during a feisty first exchange between the party leaders at PMQs on Wednesday.
“He got trounced by the former prime minister, who herself got beaten by a lettuce,” the Labour leader told the Commons – referring to the viral campaign which saw Ms Truss fail to stay at No 10 longer than a decaying vegetable.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies