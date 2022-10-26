Rishi Sunak news - live: PM defends ‘sleazy backroom deal’ with Braverman in first PMQs
Sunak faces Starmer in first Commons clash as chancellor delays financial statement
Rishi Sunak is going head-to-head with Sir Keir Starmer at his first PMQs as prime minister.
Sir Keir grilled Mr Sunak about his appointment of Suella Braverman as home secretary, accusing him of doing a “grubby deal” with her to secure her support.
Ian Blackford, of the SNP, said Mr Sunak had done a “sleazy backroom deal” with Ms Braverman. Ms Braverman was reinstated in the Home Office despite resigning over a breach of the ministerial code just days ago.
The clash comes as his chancellor Jeremy Hunt delays the government’s fiscal statement to November.
The Halloween “Budget” has been delayed for nearly three weeks to ensure Mr Sunak’s new government can “reach the right decisions”.
The first meeting of the new cabinet was told the crucial “fiscal plan” – which is poised to set the UK back on a path to austerity with huge spending cuts – has been put back.
Jeremy Hunt, retained as chancellor, has warned of “eye-watering” decisions to balance the books, a task made harder by the market crash that followed the disastrous mini-budget.
Here’s some more detail on the exchange between Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak about Mr Sunak’s ‘grubby deal’:
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer argued the “Tories have crashed the economy”, adding “those with broadest shoulders must step up, does he agree?”
He said: “We can all see what’s happened here. He’s so weak, he’s done a grubby deal trading national security because he was scared to lose another leadership election. There’s a new Tory at the top but as always with them party first, country second.
“Yesterday on the steps of Downing Street he also admitted what the whole country knows, the Tories have crashed the economy and now somebody has to pay for their mess. I say it shouldn’t be working people who’ve been hammered time and again by this lot, but those with broadest shoulders must step up, does he agree?”
Rishi Sunak replied: “(He) talked about party first and country second, perhaps he could explain to us why it was a few years ago he was supporting the member for Islington North (Jeremy Corbyn).
“My record is clear, when times are difficult in this country I will always protect the most vulnerable, that is the values of our compassionate party. We did it in Covid and we will do that again.”
Rishi Sunak refuses to deny officials raised fears about Suella Braverman return
Rishi Sunak has refused to deny that top government officials raised concerns about the return of Suella Braverman as home secretary only six days after her sacking over a security breach.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer challenged the new prime minister about his most controversial cabinet appointment during their first clash at PMQs.
Accusing Mr Sunak of doing a “grubby deal” with Ms Braverman to back his leadership bid, Sir Keir asked whether officials had “raised concerns about her reappointment”.
Read the full story here:
Rishi Sunak refuses to deny officials raised fears about Suella Braverman
Keir Starmer accuses PM of doing ‘grubby deal’ to secure leadership support
Watch: Rishi Sunak has done a 'grubby deal' over Suella Braverman appointment, says Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer is quizzing Rishi Sunak on comments he made about taking money from deprived urban areas to give to areas, like Tunbridge Wells, that he said deserve more cash.
Mr Sunak hit back saying Sir Keir rarely leaves North London.
Here’s our sketch writer Tom Peck on the scenes in the House of Commons.
And here’s that notorious video Sir Keir was referencing:
Very loud cheers and support for Mr Sunak from his Conservative MPs at his first PMQs.
Mr Sunak and Sir Keir are debating who is tougher on crime, with Mr Sunak saying Labour is protecting the “lunatic protesting fringe”.
Sir Keir continued on his Suella Braverman attack line, saying: “He’s so weak, he’s done a grubby deal, trading national security... party first, country second.”
Sir Keir Starmer has opened by praising Rishi Sunak’s election as the first British Asian prime minister.
“The first British Asian prime minister is a significant moment in our national story”, Sir Keir said.
Sir Keir then opened with a direct question about whether new home secretary Suella Braverman was right to resign for a security breach.
“The home secretary recognised her mistake,” Mr Sunak said in reply.
We’re underway
New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was cheered by Conservative MPs as he arrived at the House of Commons ahead of his first Prime Minister’s Questions.
Welcome if you’re joining us for Rishi Sunak’s first PMQs as prime minister.
We’re now just minutes away from Mr Sunak’s test against Sir Keir Starmer in the House of Commons. It will be a big moment for Mr Sunak and he is likely to be greated positively by his Tory MPs as he arrives.
Sir Keir is likely to question Mr Sunak on the mandate that he has to be PM and he may also raise Suella Braverman’s appointment as home secretary.
Pictured: Rishi Sunak on his way to PMQs
Rishi Sunak is on his way to PMQs where he will go head-to-head with Sir Keir Starmer.
Mr Sunak walked out of the front door and did not respond to calls from reporters before entering a waiting Range Rover.
The prime minister then left Downing Street with a police escort.
Chancellor says delaying statement ‘right thing to do’
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he is willing to make "politically embarrassing" choices and insisted a "short two-and-a-half week delay" to his statement is the best course of action.
Mr Hunt told broadcasters: "I've demonstrated in the short time that I've been Chancellor that I'm willing to take decisions very quickly and I'm willing to make choices that are politically embarrassing if they're the right thing to do for the country, if they're in the national interest.
"Now we have a new Prime Minister and the prospect of much longer-term stability for the economy and the country.
