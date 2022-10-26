✕ Close Rishi Sunak: Who is in the prime minister's new cabinet?

Rishi Sunak is going head-to-head with Sir Keir Starmer at his first PMQs as prime minister.

Sir Keir grilled Mr Sunak about his appointment of Suella Braverman as home secretary, accusing him of doing a “grubby deal” with her to secure her support.

Ian Blackford, of the SNP, said Mr Sunak had done a “sleazy backroom deal” with Ms Braverman. Ms Braverman was reinstated in the Home Office despite resigning over a breach of the ministerial code just days ago.

The clash comes as his chancellor Jeremy Hunt delays the government’s fiscal statement to November.

The Halloween “Budget” has been delayed for nearly three weeks to ensure Mr Sunak’s new government can “reach the right decisions”.

The first meeting of the new cabinet was told the crucial “fiscal plan” – which is poised to set the UK back on a path to austerity with huge spending cuts – has been put back.

Jeremy Hunt, retained as chancellor, has warned of “eye-watering” decisions to balance the books, a task made harder by the market crash that followed the disastrous mini-budget.