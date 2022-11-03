Jump to content

Gina Miller urges Starmer and Davey to give her a clear run at unseating senior Tory

Exclusive: Democracy campaigner standing for True and Fair Party in 2024 poll

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Friday 04 November 2022 00:31
Democracy campaigner Gina Miller has issued an appeal to Keir Starmer and Ed Davey to stand down their candidates in a leading Tory’s seat at the next general election to give her a better chance of unseating him.

Ms Miller is planning to fight the constituency of Epsom & Ewell in Surrey in the election expected in 2024 as a candidate for the True and Fair Party (TFP), which she founded last year and now leads.

As one of up to 30 TFP candidates, she hopes to oust former transport secretary Chris Grayling, who has held the seat for the Conservatives since 2001 and enjoyed a comfortable majority of 17,873 in 2019.

