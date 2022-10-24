Democracy campaigner Gina Miller will today issue a call for a clampdown on tax loopholes, backed by the creation of a new Fair Tax Office, as she unveils the first slate of candidates to fight the general election for her True and Fair Party.

Ms Miller, who defeated Boris Johnson’s government in the courts over Brexit, will be among the first group of nine candidates, and will stand in the seat of a prominent former Tory minister.

She said that reforms to tax policy and improved funding for HM Revenue and Customs could bring in £5.6bn a year – enough to pay for nearly 170,000 nurses.