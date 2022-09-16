Climate crisis ‘threatens rule of law and civilisation’, lawyers warn, in call to end fossil fuel links
Major British law firms are contributing to the climate crisis, the letter warns
More than 170 prominent lawyers have signed a letter warning that breaching the 1.5C temperature goal established by the Paris Agreement could cause mass loss of life and the breakdown of the rule of law.
Backed by the Good Law Project, a not-for-profit organisation that uses the law to protect the interests of the public, and climate charity Plan B Earth, the open letter urges lawyers to commit to climate justice and cease any operations linked to fossil fuel companies.
The letter states: “The science is clear: continuing on current trajectories will lead us to breach the 1.5C temperature threshold and doing so presents intolerable risks.
