Energy bills bailout for businesses unlikely before November but will be ‘backdated’

A promised bailout for businesses from rocketing energy bills is unlikely to be ready until November, No 10 has admitted – but the help will then be backdated to October.

Downing Street confirmed that officials are struggling to get the scheme – to deliver “equivalent” help to that offered to households – up and running next month.

But the prime minister’s spokesman said: “We will provide the support to cover their October bills and that support will be backdated as required.”