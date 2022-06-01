Minister unable to convert ‘universally understood’ imperial measurements
Moment comes amid reports UK may make switch back to imperial units
A government minister today struggled to convert metric measures into what Downing Street has called “universally understood” imperial units.
Lord Parkinson appeared perplexed when quizzed on the conversion amid reports the government will open a consultation on reviving imperial measures.
Appearing on Sky News, the arts minister was first asked how many ounces are in a pound - to which he incorrectly said 14.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies