Labour to set up new publicly-owned company to ‘harness green energy’

Labour will set up a new publicly-owned green energy company as a rival to foreign investors in the vital industry, Keir Starmer has announced.

Great British Energy would “harness the power of Britain’s sun, wind, and waves to cut energy bills and deliver energy independence”, the Labour leader told the party’s conference.

In a speech in which Sir Keir lambasted the Tories for “losing control of the economy”, he also announced first-time buyers would be put ahead of buy-to-let landlords for new homes.