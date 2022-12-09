Tory MP plans legislation to strip Harry and Meghan of royal titles

A Tory MP is planning to bring forward proposed legislation that could eventually strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles.

Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely accused the Duke of Sussex of “attacking” the monarchy, calling it a “political issue”.

He suggested he could bring forward a short private members’ bill in the new year that, if passed, would see the MPs vote on a resolution that could give the Privy Council the power to downgrade the couple’s royal status.