Tory MP plans legislation to strip Harry and Meghan of royal titles

Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely accuses Duke of Sussex of ‘attacking’ monarchy

Dominic McGrath
Friday 09 December 2022 15:38
Key moments from Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary

A Tory MP is planning to bring forward proposed legislation that could eventually strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles.

Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely accused the Duke of Sussex of “attacking” the monarchy, calling it a “political issue”.

He suggested he could bring forward a short private members’ bill in the new year that, if passed, would see the MPs vote on a resolution that could give the Privy Council the power to downgrade the couple’s royal status.

