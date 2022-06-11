Minister apologises for describing Birmingham and Blackpool as ‘godawful’

Labour said the Tory minister’s ‘offensive’ comment was ‘frankly embarrassing’

Lamiat Sabin
Saturday 11 June 2022 20:10
<p>An aerial photo shows of Blackpool Tower and the beachfront</p>

An aerial photo shows of Blackpool Tower and the beachfront

(AFP/Getty)

A government minister has apologised after receiving backlash for describing Birmingham and Blackpool as “godawful” places.

Heather Wheeler, the Tory MP for South Derbyshire, said she made an “inappropriate remark that does not reflect my actual view” at a conference on Thursday, and that she “apologise[s] for any offence caused”.

The junior Cabinet Office minister had reportedly said at the event to launch the government’s new digital strategy: “I was just at a conference in Blackpool or Birmingham or somewhere godawful.”

