Minister apologises for describing Birmingham and Blackpool as ‘godawful’

A government minister has apologised after receiving backlash for describing Birmingham and Blackpool as “godawful” places.

Heather Wheeler, the Tory MP for South Derbyshire, said she made an “inappropriate remark that does not reflect my actual view” at a conference on Thursday, and that she “apologise[s] for any offence caused”.

The junior Cabinet Office minister had reportedly said at the event to launch the government’s new digital strategy: “I was just at a conference in Blackpool or Birmingham or somewhere godawful.”