Warm banks: Councils plan spaces for people who can’t afford heating during winter energy price crisis
Bristol’s mayor says it is a ‘sad reality’ these places are having to be set up
Councils are planning to put on “warm spaces” for residents to go during winter if they cannot afford heating with soaring energy bills.
Martin Lewis asked on social media whether “warm banks” - similar to food banks but for people in need of heating - would needed this year.
The MoneySavingExpert founder floated libraries or other public buildings as examples of places that could be used.
