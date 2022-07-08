Money expert Martin Lewis warns of ‘cataclysmic’ energy crisis this winter

The UK is heading for a "very bleak winter", money-saving expert Martin Lewis has said following Boris Johnson's resignation.

The financial journalist warned that, in light of what has happened in the last couple of weeks, the price cap for someone with "typical" energy bills would be over £3000 in October.

"I believe there will be a substantial rise in absolute poverty issues for some in the UK this winter unless more action is taken", Lewis said on Twitter.

