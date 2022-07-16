England is being put in the highest level national emergency measure for the first time because of hot weather, as predicted record temperatures are set to bring a risk of heat-related illness and death even among the fit and healthy.

Some schools will close during the potential 40C heat as health leaders said pressure on the NHS would be “extreme” with severe bed shortages, while passengers on many rail routes are being urged not to travel.

With forecasters giving an 80 per cent chance that the UK’s 38.7C record temperature will be topped on Monday or Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is putting in place a level four heat-health alert.