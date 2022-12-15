Shipwrecks and First World War trenches get listed heritage status

Ancient shipwrecks and a First World War trench are among a number of historic monuments to gain listed heritage status in England.

The list by Historic England also includes a watermill that features in a watercolour drawing by artist John Constable, a 1920s sunken garden at White Lodge, Brighton designed by the architect Edwin Lutyens and two London cab shelters.

A site listed with heritage status gives the monument recognition that it holds cultural significance, and includes gothic buildings and churches, Victorian-era courts and cottages across the country.