Shipwrecks and First World War trenches get listed heritage status
The Historic England list includes World War One trenches dating back to 1915 and chunks of remaining shipwrecks dating back to the 16th and 17th centuries
Ancient shipwrecks and a First World War trench are among a number of historic monuments to gain listed heritage status in England.
The list by Historic England also includes a watermill that features in a watercolour drawing by artist John Constable, a 1920s sunken garden at White Lodge, Brighton designed by the architect Edwin Lutyens and two London cab shelters.
A site listed with heritage status gives the monument recognition that it holds cultural significance, and includes gothic buildings and churches, Victorian-era courts and cottages across the country.
