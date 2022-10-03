Home Secretary claims Britain has ‘too many’ low-skilled migrants

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has claimed that Britain has too many “low-skilled” immigrants who don’t contribute enough to growing the country’s economy.

In an interview with The Sun on Sunday, Ms Braverman said the Conservative Party is committed to reducing net immigration despite plans to review policies in an attempt to boost growth with workers from abroad.

On the eve of the party conference, the Home Secretary said: “What we’ve got is too many low skilled workers coming into this country.