‘I’m scared’: The menopausal women whose lives have been catapulted into chaos by HRT shortage
‘By the time I got to 46, I felt 60 or 70. I was like a shell or a shadow of my former self,’ woman tells Maya Oppenheim
The acute hormone replacement therapy shortage has wreaked havoc for menopausal women across the country.
From being forced to substantially reduce their dosage to make it last longer, to ringing around dozens of pharmacies to find no-one has the product you need, the crisis is leaving many feeling increasingly desperate.
Lucy* is one of those struggling as the shortage of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) - which is used to alleviate menopause symptoms - has emptied pharmacy shelves around the UK.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies