The acute hormone replacement therapy shortage has wreaked havoc for menopausal women across the country.

From being forced to substantially reduce their dosage to make it last longer, to ringing around dozens of pharmacies to find no-one has the product you need, the crisis is leaving many feeling increasingly desperate.

Lucy* is one of those struggling as the shortage of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) - which is used to alleviate menopause symptoms - has emptied pharmacy shelves around the UK.