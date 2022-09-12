Hydroelectric turbines in River Thames ‘could help power parliament’
House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsey Hoyle has ordered a feasibility study to be conducted
The installation of a hydroelectric turbine in the river Thames could soon provide renewable energy to the Palace of Westminster, under plans suggested by the House of Commons Speaker.
Sir Lindsey Hoyle has reportedly called for a feasibility study to look at the possibility of installing large turbines which would harness the tidal power of the river to create electricity.
The Thames is tidal all the way to Teddington, further west than Richmond and 99 miles from where the river reaches the sea.
