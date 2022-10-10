The public backs higher skilled immigration if it will deliver economic growth, a Liz Truss ally has insisted, amid a Cabinet split on the crucial issue.

Nadhim Zahawi called for looser rules to allow in more engineers to deliver infrastructure projects and backed high numbers of international students – both criticised by Suella Braverman, the home secretary.

“International students are a plus and really positive for our universities and our communities,” the Cabinet Office minister said.