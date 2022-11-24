Scotland cannot hold second independence referendum, Supreme Court rules
Nicola Sturgeon vows to use 2024 general election as ‘de facto’ referendum after court defeat
The Scottish parliament cannot hold a second referendum on independence without consent from Westminster, the Supreme Court has ruled in a fresh blow to Nicola Sturgeon’s hopes of holding a vote.
Judges ruled that Holyrood cannot legislate on a vote, agreeing with the UK government that such constitutional matters are reserved for the UK parliament.
The case was brought by SNP leader Ms Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, in a bid to hold a second ballot – dubbed indyref2 – on 19 October 2023.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies