The Scottish parliament cannot hold a second referendum on independence without consent from Westminster, the Supreme Court has ruled in a fresh blow to Nicola Sturgeon’s hopes of holding a vote.

Judges ruled that Holyrood cannot legislate on a vote, agreeing with the UK government that such constitutional matters are reserved for the UK parliament.

The case was brought by SNP leader Ms Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, in a bid to hold a second ballot – dubbed indyref2 – on 19 October 2023.