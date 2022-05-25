Inflation for Britain’s poorest households could hit as high as 14 per cent this autumn amid surging energy bills, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

The stark warning from the respected think-tank comes after the energy regulator, Ofgem, told MPs that gas and electric bills could rise again in October, from £1,971 to £2,800 a year.

After intense political pressure, Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, is poised to unveil a package of measures within days, in an attempt to alleviate the cost-of-living crisis.