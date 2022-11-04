Martin Lewis warns cost of living crisis will hit people harder in spring than winter
Interest rates are now 3 per cent - the highest level since 2008 - in a bid to tackle soaring inflation
Martin Lewis has warned the cost of living crisis could hit people harder in spring rather than this winter.
The MoneySavingExpert founder said he was more worried about April when support on energy bills ends and interest rates could be “at their peak” as support packages were already in place for colder months.
The UK was hit with more bleak economic news on Thursday when the Bank of England said the country was heading for its longest recession in at least a century.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies