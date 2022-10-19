Jeremy Hunt meets 1922 Committee chair as Tory MPs plot to oust Truss

Jeremy Hunt has met Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, as he prepares to face the parliamentary party after overhauling Liz Truss’s economic plan.

Treasury sources confirmed the meeting on Tuesday night, claiming it was a routine briefing ahead of the new chancellor’s 1922 appearance on Wednesday.

Sir Graham met Ms Truss on Monday, an encounter No 10 said was “pre-planned” and during which her lack of support from Conservative MPs likely came up.