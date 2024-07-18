The odd couple: What Keir Starmer really thinks about Angela Rayner

The election might be over, but there’s one struggle for power that isn’t going anywhere fast. As Labour stretches its legs into the first few weeks in office, Keir Starmer and his deputy, Angela Rayner, are a united front making a raft of announcements for Labour’s new start. Outwardly, they’ve been a confident duo in a highly pressured couple of weeks. Peek just behind the curtain, however, and there are hints of a different story unfolding.

This weekend, reports began to suggest that Rayner is already being “frozen out” of key party decisions, with “tensions bubbling under the surface”. She’s being “unfairly stripped of responsibilities” behind the scenes; her authority being scrupulously undermined after a flagship policy she has spearheaded – the new deal for working people – was handed to business secretary Jonathan Reynolds.

As these reports appeared many put them down to mischief-making from those in the Tory camp who know that Rayner is a valuable asset for the Reform-leaning red wall. But, equally, anyone who is close to the inner workings of Labour will know that Starmer can be prone to paranoia and his inner circle of trust is kept very tight.

So, is Starmer keeping his popular deputy at a safe distance? While it is early days for the new leadership and Starmer’s team which, most agree, have hit the ground running, it is also not out of the realm of possibility. Starmer and Rayner’s bumpy history is now under the ultimate spotlight, and lurking just out of view is Rachel Reeves, the first female chancellor, whose close relationship with Starmer adds a layer of complexity to the entire set-up.

Both Rayner and Rebecca Long-Bailey were promoted under Jeremy Corbyn ( Getty )

Reeves certainly makes more sense as a trusted co-pilot – Starmer’s stoic and measured demeanour alongside Reeves, who was once (somewhat unfairly) called “boring snoring” by Ian Katz following an appearance on Newsnight. She admitted herself to The Guardian, “If you want cartwheels, I’m not your person,” and for steady Starmer that certainly provides familiar comfort: Reeves, unlike Rayner, is happy to play a straight game where details are everything and messy surprises are few and far between.

Adversely, and in the best way possible, Rayner has never been containable. Next to the prime minister, who has often been described as lacking in passion and personality, it’s an undeniably odd political coupling. In the past, this friction has led to well-publicised fallouts, notably in 2021, when Starmer attempted to demote Rayner during a reshuffle. It backfired spectacularly. She fought back and gained new roles and responsibilities; more support, and more power.

It was a similar story last September. Rayner was promoted to shadow deputy prime minister but seemingly softly sidelined by Starmer in the process, perhaps the beginning of the tricky balancing act of appeasement between them. What could throw that off is Rayner’s bold attitude and ability to speak her mind and her reluctance to back down.

Starmer got a taste of this when she almost unravelled his Labour rebrand in 2021, when she was caught calling senior Tories “scum” at a fringe event during the party conference – and then refused to apologise until the former prime minister Boris Johnson apologised for being “racist, homophobic and sexist”.

“I’ll always stand up for what I think is the right thing to do morally, and if that costs me so what?” she said at the time. “Because, at the end of the day, I’m already punching above my gene pool… you can’t own me.” Her fearlessness has made her a compelling public figure, especially in a world where career politicians are often so terrified to go off-script, that they end up saying little that connects with an audience beyond Westminster. So, does this make her a loose cannon in Starmer’s cabinet? Or the key to the success of his leadership?

It looks like Rayner will be just as vital to Starmer’s service-led politics as John Prescott’s ‘old Labour’ down-to-earth image was for Tony Blair ( AFP via Getty )

While Starmer ran a meticulously clean election campaign, it was Rayner who made necessary public statements on the Israel/Gaza conflict, and who publicly stood up for Diane Abbott. She also has the power of likeability, often across the political divide, which Starmer struggles with despite his best efforts.

While people mock Starmer’s “son of a toolmaker” narrative, Angela’s backstory of growing up as a carer for her bipolar mother on one of Stockport’s roughest estates and subsequent scrappy climb to the top of the party after becoming a mother at 16, feels compelling and important. Few would deny she has grit in spades as she has battled a vicious combination of misogyny and classism and had to face people openly mocking everything from her accent to her dress sense, inside and outside her own party.

Coupled with a background in trade unions, she still feels an authentic representation of those who have long felt neglected and unrepresented by the Labour party; an asset – and a threat – that Starmer is well aware of. When Starmer joins Rayner in a fully united front they are a formidable team. During “Beergate”, Rayner too stood in solidarity with Starmer after Conservative MPs made complaints to Durham police about an alleged breach of lockdown. It was a good look for the party.

In light of this, Rayner has unsurprisingly drawn many comparisons to John Prescott which, given she basically has exactly the same job (and working-class credentials), bear a lot of truth, says The Independent’s chief political commentator and Tony Blair biographer John Rentoul. On the general election campaign trail, she even promised not to “do a Prezza” and repeat the mistakes of Blair’s former deputy who once punched a voter who threw egg in his face during the 2001 campaign. Now it looks like Rayner will be just as vital to Starmer’s service-led politics as Prescott’s “old Labour” down-to-earth image was for Blair.

That is, except for a couple of crucial elements, Rentoul says. “Tony Blair got on quite well with John Prescott. Blair obviously had to manage the occasional explosions when Prescott felt excluded. The thing about Blair is that he didn’t think that Prescott was after his job.”

Starmer is well aware, as is everyone else, that Rayner has been vocal about her ambitions for the role – and Reeves and Wes Streeting aren’t far behind. Rayner decided not to stand for leader in the 2020 election, instead supporting her long-time friend and former flatmate, Rebecca Long-Bailey – crucially, over Starmer. Both she and Long-Bailey were promoted under Jeremy Corbyn and while there were tensions there too, many say her face fits more naturally in those circles than the intelligentsia of the Camden and Kentish Town environs that Starmer is more comfortable in.

Rayner decided not to stand for leader in the 2020 election, instead supporting her long-time friend and former flatmate Long-Bailey ( Getty )

As the Labour Party gets stuck into the business of government, there will undoubtedly be potential for explosives. But, while Rayner’s brand is firmly rooted in sticking up for the working man and woman, there are points where she feels more on the right of the party than the hard left. Starmer knows that, redirected, her energy and chutzpah have the potential to reap a lot of power for the both of them. Because it’s not only Starmer who is fearful of what Rayner can do.

“Back when Boris was ahead in the polls and it looked as though they were in a fairly secure position, the Conservatives’ biggest fear was Angela Rayner becoming leader,’’ one Westminster insider explains. “They thought that Keir was going to be forced out, and he came close. People forget that he was one narrow win of a by-election away from resigning. And amongst some of the Conservatives the biggest worry was that Angela would win. Because they hadn’t really got anybody who could compete with her.”

In the lead-up to the election, the attacks over the sale of her council house and rows over capital gains tax were called out by many as a coordinated smear campaign by the Tories because of the belief that she was crucial to Labour’s success at the polls. She will also be key to their success in parliament as Labour have to make some tough decisions over cuts and spending.

Used in the right way, their differences could essentially “fill in the gaps” for each other – the yin to each other’s yang. Politically, that does seem to be the case. Rayner manages to cut a unique position in support of Blair’s government, often praising Sure Start – an initiative that she says helped “break the cycle” of poverty and give her son, who she had at 16, a better start in life – while Starmer is more to the left that he gives the impression of.

When that public image is whole, their reach is far wider than either could yield alone. Right now Labour needs to maintain Starmer’s appeasement of the centre and centre right to continue to hold the Tories at bay – and leave Angela Rayner’s voice unencumbered. Starmer’s guard might be up when it comes to Rayner – but, especially for an electorate tired of infighting, the best move he could make is to pull down the drawbridge and show what a confident leader he is by having confidence in her.

There could be chaos ahead. Luckily, for him, Angela Rayner knows all too well how to handle that.