Angela Rayner dominated the debate as if Labour was already in government

The second seven-way TV showdown saw the transfer of power far advanced, writes John Rentoul – particularly when it came to Penny Mordaunt and the deputy leader of the Labour Party

Thursday 13 June 2024 23:38 BST
Rayner spoke carefully, as if she were a minister
Rayner spoke carefully, as if she were a minister (ITV)

The deputy Labour leader, in imperial maroon, dominated ITV’s debate as if she was already in government. The deputy prime minister looked at Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the opposition, and told her “it will have to be Labour that fixes the NHS again”, as if she was already doing it.

When Angela Rayner said, “We are not going to be able to tax our way out of this”, Mordaunt slipped her tenses into the period after 4 July: “That’s exactly what you’re going to do.”

It was as if they were confronting each other in the House of Commons – from the opposite benches that they occupied in the last parliament – in the early days of a Labour government.

